Rishabh Pant: Solution for Middle-Muddle or Power-packed Finisher?

Dpak Panda
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
117   //    16 Oct 2018, 23:28 IST

Semi Final 1 - ICC Under 19 World Cup
Semi Final 1 - ICC Under 19 World Cup

Just 18 games remain before Team India land in England for the biggest extravaganza in the world of cricket - the World Cup. India have an envious record in limited overs cricket over the past two years, winning 32 (10 at home and 22 away) out of the 44 matches played since the beginning of 2017. Such records would make any team look almost invincible going into the World Cup, but that is not the case with the current Indian team, the reason being a fragile and unstable middle order.

If the wins are to be analysed, most of those wins have been a result of the magic of the Kuldeep-Chahal duo, the brilliance of Bhuvi-Bumrah at the death or the formidable top order. But whenever the middle order has been put to test, more often than not, they have let the team down, as evident in the recently concluded series in England.

Yuvraj, Rahul, Karthik, Rahane, Pandey, Jadhav, Dhoni, Hardik and Iyer, have all been given chances in the middle order, but the line up still looks far from settled. Now with just 18 games to go before the mega-event, we see Rishabh Pant being drafted into the already crowded middle order. Now the question remains, at which slot Pant is a greater asset for the team?

Pant, with his power hitting, was always going to get his place in the Indian limited-overs team, and he could not have asked for a better time for this opportunity.

As a result of confidence gained from a good run with the bat in the Test matches, an ODI debut at home against a not-so-strong Windies team would be a perfect platform for the southpaw. But the one thing the whole Indian team will be looking forward to is his effectiveness in the middle order and the slot suitable for him.

The management have been guilty of not giving enough opportunities to one particular player at one particular slot. The frequent chopping and changing is not helping the players, who then start playing for securing their places in the side.

Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik have all been victims of constant chopping and changing. The management should take care that the same does not happen with the promising Pant.

Good show with the bat in Tests earned Pant an ODI call-up
Good show with the bat in Tests earned Pant an ODI call-up

Where Does Pant fit in?

Coming to the role of Pant in the middle order, he fits in at No. 6, a position where he as well as the team will be benefited. His power hitting makes him the perfect candidate for the finishing role, something which Dhoni handled for so long.

Hardik has not yet become the batsman he was expected to become and Jadhav's recurring injuries are not helping the cause too.

Pant, having played the most part of his domestic career at No. 3 or 4, can also fit in at No. 4, but that will leave the finishing weak. He might be floated occasionally, but No. 6 should be his regular position till Dhoni is in the side.

The fourth slot should be a toss-up between Rayudu and Pandey in the upcoming series against the Windies. Also, although currently out of the squad, Dinesh Karthik is in contention for the same spot.

However, going into the World Cup, India do need a sixth bowler, which requires either Jadeja or Jadhav to be in the XI. In that scenario, the ideal position for Pant will be at five with Dhoni at four.

What Happens to Karthik, Rayudu and Pandey?

If Pant goes on to perform his role to perfection, it would be tricky and a really tense situation for all four players currently in contention, especially Rayudu and Karthik.

Now the question arises, who among Karthik, Rayudu and Pandey to get the nod? Also, it might even be the case where none of them gets a place in the XI, which would be extremely unfair, considering both Rayudu and Karthik have done enough to merit a place in the side.

In such a case, the team management would be required to have a clear communication with the players who are being made to sit out of the playing XI. They should keep these players motivated so that they are able to get into the playing XI and perform for the team whenever required.

The mess created by selectors and management has already led to a lot of chaos in the minds of players and enough care should be taken to ensure the one more promising youngster does not fall prey to it.

