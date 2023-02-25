“Ro kar milon unhain? Nahi khele fir?” - Babar Azam’s hilarious response to query on PSL clash against Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam came up with an amusing response to a query on facing Shaheen Afridi’s team on Sunday (February 26) in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

A reporter said that the Pakistan captain greets everyone with a smile and then pointed out that Babar would be up against Shaheen when Peshawar Zalmi take on Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Babar was quick to quip before the journalist could complete his question and asked whether he should cry and meet Shaheen. He joked:

“Ro kar milon unhain? Kya kare, nahi khele fir? Aap bataye…” (Should I cry and meet him, or should I not play? Please tell me...)

His witty response elicited spontaneous laughter at the press conference ahead of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 game.

On a serious note, Babar praised his Pakistan teammate, saying:

“Whether we play against Shaheen and Lahore, the effort is always to give the best. The kind of bowler that he is and the way he is bowling presently, everyone knows that he is one of Pakistan’s best bowlers. He is improving day-by-day. Playing against him is a challenge and also gives me confidence, since I am playing the best bowler. It is difficult at times. Sometimes I dominate, sometimes he does."

Adding that the beauty of the PSL is that the best players do their best for their franchise, the Pakistan captain added:

"The competition can be seen on the ground. We spend time together and joke around as well, but the competition on the field continues. There is Mohammad (Rizwan), Shadab (Khan) and Hasan Ali. We all have to play together for Pakistan. The effort is always to give the best."

Babar has scored 171 runs in four PSL 2023 games at an average of 57 and strike rate of 131.54.

“Even international coaches are using Babar Azam as an example” - Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen also praised the Pakistan captain at a press conference ahead of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL game on Sunday. Terming Babar a world-class player, the left-arm seamer said:

“He is the favourite of all Pakistani cricket fans. I have said that before as well that I enjoy bowling to him in the nets. Bowling to players like Babar and Rizwan is a challenge. Even international coaches these days are using Babar Azam as an example on how to play a cover drive. Of course, we will plan for him, and hopefully we will do well.”

Shaheen has claimed five wickets in three PSL 2023 games at an average of 17.60.

