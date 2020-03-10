Road Safety World Series 2020: 3 players to watch out for from West Indies Legends

Brian Lara is the captain of West Indies Legends

The much-awaited Road Safety World Series 2020 tournament got underway last Saturday with a match between India Legends and West Indies Legends. Although the Caribbean side gave its 100 percent on the field, it could not stop Sachin Tendulkar and Co. from winning the tournament opener.

The West Indian team has several big names in its squad and since T20 cricket is the favorite format of the Caribbean players, expect West Indies Legends to come back to winning ways soon. They have a plethora of stars in their squad for Road Safety World Series 2020 and here are the 3 players to watch out for from their team.

#3 Brian Lara

Brian Lara looked in sublime touch in the Bushfire Cricket Bash

West Indies Legends' skipper, Brian Lara ruled the opposition bowlers in the Bushfire Cricket Bash match played between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Lara played a knock of 30 runs in that match, indicating that he is still in good touch. However, he lost his wicket early against India Legends which led to his team's defeat.

The captain will look to lead the side from the front in the next games as West Indies Legends have the caliber of winning the Road Safety World Series 2020 competition. Lara does not have much experience of playing in the T20 format however, the bowlers will find it hard to keep him down once he gets going.

#2 Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Known to be a Test specialist, the left-handed Caribbean batsman, Shivnarine Chanderpaul showed that he can bat well in the T20 format by smacking a half-century against the India Legends. He was the top scorer of his team and since he has been playing limited overs cricket for Lancashire after his retirement from international cricket, it seems like Chanderpaul has learnt the art of playing quickly.

He has played 81 T20 games in his career, amassing over 1,500 runs with his highest score being 87*. Chanderpaul will look to better his numbers and add more half-centuries to his tally by performing well in this competition.

#1 Samuel Badree

Samuel Badree is a T20 specialist

Undoubtedly, Samuel Badree was one of the best spinners in the T20 arena who could bowl at any juncture of the match. Badree usually bowled in the powerplay overs and his leg-spin bowling ensured that the opposition batsmen do not get much advantage of the fielding restrictions.

Since he achieved so much success in the powerplay overs, West Indies Legends should try to use him in the first six overs of the innings. Badree has even taken a hat-trick while playing in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His miserly economy rate builds pressure on the batsmen and ultimately, they lose their patience and hand their wickets to Badree. The leggie will have to bring his 'A' game to the table in the upcoming encounters to make sure that West Indies Legends finish higher in the standings.