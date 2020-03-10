Road Safety World Series 2020: 3 players who hold the key to success for Australia Legends

Brett Lee will lead Australia Legends

The most dominant cricket team of the 1990s and 2000s, Australia are the firm favorites to win the Road Safety World Series 2020. Even though the Aussies lost to Sri Lanka Legends in their tournament opener, they gave the Islanders a run for their money and were only edged out in the final over.

Captain Brett Lee missed the first match of the series but he should return to the lineup soon. Aside from Lee, Australia Legends have a whole host of players who can prove to be match-winners on their day.

On that note, here are three players that will play a major role for Australia Legends over the course of the tournament.

#3 Brett Lee

Brett Lee played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL

The captain of Australia Legends, Brett Lee will hope to trouble the opposition's batsmen with his pace in the upcoming matches. Lee has played a lot of cricket in India over the course of his career and will know exactly how to exploit the conditions on offer.

The 43-year-old from New South Wales picked up two wickets in the recent Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI which is evidence of the form he is. If he can continue in the same vein, he should easily be able to scalp a few wickets in the Road Safety World Series 2020.

Ben Laughlin is one of the younger players in the Australian Legends squad

The Australian Legends squad consists of players mostly over the age of 40, with 37-year-old pacer Ben Laughlin one of the exceptions.

Laughlin went wicketless against Sri Lanka Legends but he is a T20 specialist and can be backed to bounce back in the next few games.

Laughlin has played 156 T20 matches in his career, picking up 190 wickets with best bowling figures of 6/28. He is a proven match-winner in the T20 format and will hold the key to success for Australia Legends.

Brad Hodge played 277 T20 matches in his career

The most experienced player in the Australian Legends team, Brad Hodge gained a reputation for being a T20 specialist during his storied career.

Hodge played in various T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL, and enjoyed tremendous success.

Hodge's career strike rate of 131.28 in the shortest format of the game is a reflection of how destructive he can be. He also contributes in the bowling department and has 65 wickets to his name, with career-best figures of 4/13.