Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Bangladesh Legends will take on West Indies Legends in a Road Safety World Series game in Raipur on Friday. Both sides are yet to record a win in the tournament, having each lost their first three games.

Bangladesh Legends have had a torrid time in the Road Safety World Series since being drafted into the competition earlier this year. Their batting has let them down, with the side going past the 115-run mark just once so far.

After batting first in their first two matches, chasing didn’t change their fortunes in the third game either. Sri Lanka Legends set a target of 181, but Bangladesh Legends could only manage 138/6 as they lost the match by 42 runs. The heavy losses have adversely impacted their net run rate, with the Bangladesh Legends' NRR of -3.306 being the worst among all teams in the Road Safety World Series.

They will look to stitch together an all-round performance against West Indies Legends as they aim to get off the mark on Friday.

Their opponents have had their own struggles to deal with and sit second-last in the Road Safety World Series table. West Indies Legends were also beaten by Sri Lanka Legends in their last game, losing by five wickets to Tillakaratne Dilshan’s men.

West Indies Legends scored 157/4, but saw the target chased down with ease, courtesy of Upul Tharanga’s half-century (53*). They have had time to regroup, with this being their first Road Safety World Series 2021 game in about a week.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details

Date: March 12, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are the order of the day, with a minute (around 10-20%) chance of rain as well. Temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

The average score on the pitch is 141, and it has proven to be a balanced surface throughout the Road Safety World Series. A few batsmen have got going in Raipur, with spinners getting some purchase as well. Chasing has been the way to go at the venue, with five out of the seven games won by teams batting second.

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends probable XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Mehrab Hossain, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud(w), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique(c), Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara(c), William Perkins(w), Mahendra Nagamootoo, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

West Indies Legends have had a short break, and with stars like Brian Lara and Dwayne Smith part of their squad, expect them to record their first win of the tournament on Friday.

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends live streaming details

The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.

