Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends | Preview, full squads, match prediction and live-streaming details

England Legends will look to open their account in the Road Safety World Series 2021 when they take on Bangladesh Legends in Raipur on Sunday.

Although both teams were added to the Road Safety World Series this year, Bangladesh Legends have already got their first taste of the tournament. England Legends, meanwhile, are a late inclusion in the 2021 Road Safety World Series after Australia Legends pulled out of the tournament due to the COVID-19 situation.

In their tournament opener in this season's Road Safety World Series, Mohammad Rafique’s men were hammered by India Legends by ten wickets. They were bundled out for a paltry 109 before India Legends ran riot in Raipur. Apart from Nazimuddin’s quickfire 49 at the top, none of the Bangladesh Legends batsmen went past 15 as Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha and Yuvraj Singh picked up two wickets apiece.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar then pulled back the years, helping India Legends streak past their target with almost ten overs to spare.

A brilliant effort from all the boys to win the game for @IndiaLegends1!



Enjoyed every second of being back on the field and it was great to see the audiences back in the stadium cheering for us.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/XrooaX0ZJy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

After a poor start to their 2021 Road Safety World Series campaign, Bangladesh Legends will look to fare better against the England Legends.

Led by Kevin Pietersen, England Legends boast experienced campaigners like Monty Panesar, Jonathan Trott and James Tredwell in their ranks and could be a handful to any team in the Road Safety World Series.

Just another great day in India! First 18 holes in months. 3 over 😉 pic.twitter.com/isbrdwVVKM — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 6, 2021

Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Details

Date: March 7, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Weather Report

The weather is set to be conducive for a full game, with clear skies, low humidity and an average temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius predicted for the day.

Pitch Report

Teams batting second have found it easier to bat during the first two matches in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. With the dew helping the chasing team in the second innings, the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

Full Squads

England Legends:

Kevin Pietersen (c), Gavin Hamilton, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Darren Maddy, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.

Bangladesh Legends:

Aftab Ahmed, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Khaled Mashud(w), Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mahmud (c), Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Rafique, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

Match Prediction

Bangladesh Legends looked out of sorts in their tournament opener against India Legends. With England Legends boasting of some great players too, Bangladesh Legends could struggle to win their first game in the 2021 Road Safety World Series.

Live-streaming details

Live stream of the England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends game will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel and Rishtey Cineplex in India.