Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs West Indies Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

The final game of the Road Safety World Series 2021 has essentially turned into a quarter-final. England Legends and West Indies Legends will compete against each other for a spot in the semi-finals.

After starting Road Safety World Series with a bang, two heavy losses have left England legends with all to do in their final group game. They are fourth in the table, with 12 points from five games. They need to win their clash against West Indies Legends to quality for the Road Safety World Series semi-finals.

England Legends come into the game on the back of a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka Legends. Kevin Pietersen’s men were outfoxed by spinners, who took seven wickets on the night. At one point, England Legends were 22/5, but they somehow managed to play out their 20 overs.

But the meager target of 79 was never going to be enough, with Sri Lanka Legends chasing it down in just 7.3 overs. The defeat meant England Legends lost their second Road Safety World Series game in a row, with the team running out of form at the wrong time.

Kevin Pietersen and Co will hope their recent run of form is an anomaly as they look to book a place in the Road Safety World Series semi-finals. For that to happen, the skipper has to fire at the top, and the middle-order needs to step in to ensure they score big on Tuesday.

West Indies Legends come into the game with a simple objective. Win the game and go level on points with England Legends. Their superior net run rate (NRR) of -0.352 compared to England Legends’ -1.470 will ensure they sneak into the Road Safety World Series semi-finals.

Brian Lara’s men won their last game against Bangladesh Legends, chasing down the target of 170 with ease. The skipper was there until the end. The West Indies Legends wrapped up the chase with five wickets and seven balls to spare.

The stylish left-hander and Suleiman Benn have been the standout performers for West Indies Legends, and they will need to step up again if they want to qualify for the knockout stages.

A fight to survive in the series, the #WestIndiesLegends win against a feisty team of #BangladeshLegends. Here's how it all went down!🤩



Watch LIVE only on @Colors_Cineplex, #RishteyCineplex and for free on @Voot pic.twitter.com/9InyNZfjMK — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 12, 2021

Advertisement

Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details

Date: March 16, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Report

The final group stage game of the Road Safety World Series will throw up ideal weather for a cricket match. The average temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with a slight increase in humidity levels as the game goes on.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

The average score on the pitch is 141, with the surface throwing up some varied scores in recent games. Monty Panesar and Suleiman Benn will serve as strike bowlers, considering the pitches in Raipur have been conducive to turn.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends probable XIs

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Owais Shah, Usman Afzaal, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard

West Indies Legends: William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs(w), Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

Advertisement

Do-or-die games are very hard to predict, considering the stakes on offer. But England Legends have more X-factor players in their ranks, so expect them to break out of their poor form and register a thumping win.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs England Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.