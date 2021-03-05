Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends| Preview, full squad, match prediction and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Road Safety World Series 2021 kicks of on Friday in Raipur. The campaign will resume from where it left off last year when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the event midway.

The resumption of the Road Safety World Series will see India Legends take on Bangladesh Legends. India Legends are the favourites to win the competition and have already won two games.

India Legends have made a few changes to their squad, with the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Vinay Kumar coming into the fray this year. With stars like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh in their ranks, few will bet against India Legends to win the Road Safety World Series.

Sachin Tendulkar’s men will take on Khaled Mahmud’s Bangladesh Legends on Friday. This will be Bangladesh Legends' first Road Safety World Series match, and with players like Abdur Razzak and Khaled Mashud in their ranks, they will be confident about their chances.

With numerous legends taking the field, the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends game is the perfect way to kick off the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Details

Date: March 5, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Weather Report

The night game will bring some respite for the players, as the average temperature is around 29 degrees Celsius. Clear skies, low humidity and no chance of rain could make for an uninterrupted game.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Pitch Report

Both captains will be unsure about the surface, considering this is the first match in the competition at the stadium. The wicket is likely to assist the batsmen, but chasing may be the way to go, as there is a possibility of dew later on in the evening.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Full Squads

India Legends:

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha(w), Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Noel David.

Bangladesh Legends:

Aftab Ahmed, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Khaled Mashud(w), Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mahmud (c), Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Rafique, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Prediction

India Legends have a blockbuster squad and are also well versed with the conditions. They are expected to continue their winning start to the Road Safety World Series on Friday against Bangladesh Legends.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends live-streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV.

The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.

