Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs England Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

The Road Safety World Series will take a cue from the international calendar, throwing up its own iteration of the India vs England rivalry on Tuesday. India Legends take on the England Legends in a mouth-watering clash, with both teams yet to lose a game this season.

India Legends have been the standout performers in the Road Safety World Series. Sachin Tendulkar’s men have won three games on the trot, and sit at the top of the Road Safety World Series 2021 points table.

A brilliant effort from all the boys to win the game for @IndiaLegends1!



Enjoyed every second of being back on the field and it was great to see the audiences back in the stadium cheering for us.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/XrooaX0ZJy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

They resumed the tournament from where they left off last week, putting together a clinical performance against Bangladesh Legends. They bowled out Bangladesh Legends for just 109, with all the bowlers chipping in with wickets.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar took over from there on, wrapping up the chase in just 61 balls. India Legends are one of the most balanced outfits in the Road Safety World Series, and it will be difficult to stop the juggernaut anytime soon.

They come up against a worthy rival in England Legends in Raipur. The team was drafted this year, but have already grabbed headlines in the competition.

England Legends hit the ground running in their season opener, beating the Bangladesh Legends by seven wickets. Chris Tremlett was the pick of the bowlers, while others were economical to restrict Mohammad Rafique’s men to just 113/5.

A Kevin Pietersen blitzkrieg (42 of 17 balls) finished off the chase as soon as it began, and England Legends coasted home with the scoreboard reading 117/3 after 14 overs.

Stars like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen and Monty Panesar will play the India Legends vs England Legends clash, making the Road Safety World Series 2021 encounter an unmissable one.

Advertisement

Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs England Legends Match Details

Date: March 9, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India Legends vs England Legends Weather Report

The average temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius, which is a bit higher than normal this season. Clear skies will ensure an uninterrupted game of cricket, with dew likely to set in during the second innings.

India Legends vs England Legends Pitch Report

Win the toss and bowl first has been a winning mantra in Raipur, with the strategy returning a 100% win record. Teams batting first have struggled to score runs, with an average score of 128 proving that the surface has something for the bowlers.

India Legends vs England Legends probable XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen(c), Gavin Hamilton, Phil Mustard(wk), Darren Maddy, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Chris Schofield, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard

India Legends vs England Legends Match Prediction

This will be India Legends’ toughest challenge yet in the Road Safety World Series 2021. Both teams have some great players, and the match will surely be a closely fought encounter. But expect India Legends to clinch this one and maintain their 100% record in the Road Safety World Series.

Advertisement

India Legends vs England Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs England Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.