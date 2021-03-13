Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs South Africa Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

In a classic face-off, India Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series on Saturday. Both teams come into the game with a point to prove in the competition.

India Legends have been one of the standout teams in the Road Safety World Series this season. They sit in second place, with 12 points from four games and a league-high Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.412.

If they felt they would steamroll their way to the title, India Legends were handed a reality check in their last outing, as England Legends beat them in a thriller.

The India Legends bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by Kevin Pietersen and co., who scored 188/7 in their 20 overs. Tasked with pulling off a record chase in the Road Safety World Series, India Legends fell short by six runs.

The loss, their first of the tournament, shouldn’t bog India Legends down too much since their lower order fired in the game. With most of the players contributing during the tournament, India Legends are expected to bounce back with a win against South Africa Legends.

However, that would be easier said than done, considering the performance South Africa Legends pulled out in their last game. They became the first team to stop the England Legends juggernaut in a clinical performance on Thursday.

Jonty Rhodes’ men bowled England Legends out for 121, with Thandi Tshabalala picking up three on the night. The South Africa legends then cantered to their target with seven overs to spare, with Morne van Wyk top-scoring with 46.

A win on Saturday will take South Africa Legends level on points with India Legends. That should make for a cracking game in the Road Safety World Series.

Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Details

Date: March 13, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Weather Report

Clear skies and an average temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius is predicted for the game. The weather is expected to stay the same throughout the game, with the dew setting in later on during the evening.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Pitch Report

The average score on the pitch is 134 runs, but scores upwards of 150 have been registered in the tournament. Spinners have dominated the proceedings on the turning track, while chasing offers a clear advantage because of the dew factor.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends probable XIs

India Legends

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel.

South Africa Legends

Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Zander de Bruyn, Jonty Rhodes(c), Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Prediction

South Africa Legends come into the game on the back of a win. But India Legends’ will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways in the Road Safety World Series.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends live-streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs England Legend smatch will be available on the Voot app and JioTV.

The Road Safety World Series 2021 tournament is also being broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.

