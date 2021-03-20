Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends in the inaugural Road Safety World Series final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

Both teams have easily been the best performers in the Road Safety World Series, and thoroughly deserve their place in the final.

India Legends topped the Road Safety World Series group stage, losing just once in six games. They have ticked all the boxes this season, with Sachin Tendulkar’s men a force to be reckoned with.

The famous Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag partnership has turned back the clock, blowing opponents out of games. The duo have contributed 407 runs at the top this campaign.

While Yuvraj Singh is in sublime six-hitting touch, Munaf Patel has been the pick of the bowlers for India Legends. The Indians also have accomplished all-rounders like Irfan and Yusuf Pathan in their ranks, ensuring they have all bases covered.

India Legends come into the game after beating West Indies Legends in the semi-final. In what was arguably the most thrilling game of the Road Safety World Series, the Indians held their nerve to beat Brian Lara’s men by 12 runs. A total of 434 runs were scored in the high-scoring clash, with both teams breaching the 200-run mark.

Sri Lanka Legends have more or less mirrored India Legends’ record in the Road Safety World Series, losing just one game all season. Even more impressive is the fact that they are yet to lose a Road Safety World Series fixture in 2021.

With 250 runs and 12 wickets to his name, skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan tops both the most wickets and run-scoring charts in the Road Safety World Series.

He has found able support with the bat from Upul Tharanga, while Rangana Herath and Nuwan Kulasekara have shouldered the bowling burden.

Sri Lanka Legends beat South Africa Legends on Friday in another clinical performance, booking their place in the Road Safety World Series final. Kulasekara’s fifer bowled South Africa Legends out for 125, which was swiftly chased by Sri Lanka Legends with 2.4 overs to spare.

The Road Safety World Series final will see two closely-matched teams fight each other for the trophy.

Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Match Details

Date: March 21, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Weather Report

The Road Safety World Series final will begin with partial cloud cover, but that is expected to clear up as the game progresses. Fans will be able to enjoy an uninterrupted game of cricket, with no threat of rain. The average temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Pitch Report

Pitches in the Road Safety World Series have improved as batting surfaces in recent weeks. The average score has risen to 153, and a similar wicket is expected for the final. Slower bowlers like Dilshan and Pragyan Ojha will get some purchase from the wicket, while wily pacers such as Kulasekara and Munaf Patel will be a threat too.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends probable XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Match Prediction

Either of the two teams can win the final if they put together a comprehensive performance. India Legends will start as slight favorites as they are the only teams to beat Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcasted on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.