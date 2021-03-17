Road Safety World Series 2021 semi-finals schedule, teams, match timings and venue details

In a dramatic turn of events, the England Legends failed to make it to the Top 4 of the Road Safety World Series 2021. After opening their campaign with victories over Bangladesh Legends and India Legends, the Kevin Pietersen-led outfit suffered losses against the other three teams to crash out of the competition.

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends topped the Road Safety World Series 2021 points table with five wins in six games. Their net run rate was just 0.002 more than the second-placed Sri Lanka Legends. The TM Dilshan-led team also finished with 20 points in six matches.

The South Africa Legends recorded four wins in six games to attain the third spot, while the West Indies Legends secured their semifinal berth with a victory over the England Legends in the final group stage. Here's a look at the semifinal lineup of the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Road Safety World Series 2021 semifinal matches, timing, and venue details

Semifinal 1: India Legends vs. West Indies Legends, March 17, 7:00 PM Local Time, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Semifinal 2: Sri Lanka Legends vs. South Africa Legends, March 19, 7:00 PM Local Time, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

India Legends are the favorites to win Road Safety World Series 2021

The India Legends suffered their only defeat in the group round against the England Legends. They had recorded comprehensive wins over the Sri Lanka Legends, the West Indies Legends, and the South Africa Legends.

With big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh firing in this Road Safety World Series, India Legends enter the knockouts as the favorites to win the competition. It will be interesting to see if any of the other three teams could stop the hosts.