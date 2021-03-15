Road Safety World Series 2021: South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

South Africa Legends will look to book a place in the Road Safety World Series semi-finals when they take on Bangladesh Legends on Monday.

Jonty Rhodes's men are third in the Road Safety World Series points table, with 12 points from five games. A win confirms their place in the last four, while a loss leaves them at the mercy of other results. With West Indies Legends four points behind and having a better NRR than South Africa Legends, a loss against Bangladesh Legends could make things difficult for them.

They come into the game after a heavy loss against India Legends. Sachin Tendulkar and co. became the first team to breach the 200-run mark in the Road Safety World Series 2021, setting a target of 205 for their South African counterparts.

A disjointed batting effort saw South Africa Legends fall way short of that, with the team losing the game by 56 runs. With both batting and bowling departments failing in their last game, South Africa Legends will look to end their Road Safety World Series group stage on a high.

Bangladesh Legends, on the other hand, have had a tournament to forget. Drafted in 2021, the side struggled to get going and are yet to win a game this season.

They are already out of the semi-final race and are playing for pride against South Africa Legends. Bangladesh Legends came agonizingly close to victory in their last game, losing to West Indies Legends by five wickets.

Batting first, Bangladesh Legends put 169 on the board, their highest total of the season. They bowled well to take wickets at regular intervals against West Indies Legends, but Brian Lara’s team wrapped up the chase with seven balls to spare.

Despite the loss, it was Bangladesh Legends’ best performance in the Road Safety World Series to date. They will want to bow out of the tournament with a win on Monday.

Road Safety World Series 2021: South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Details

Date: March 15, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Weather Report

Perfect weather has been a recurring theme during the Road Safety World Series, and the same is expected for Monday’s clash. The average temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius, with clear skies and mid-levels of humidity to boot.

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Pitch Report

Batting has gotten easier as the tournament has gone on, with the average score up to 162. This is in stark contrast to the low 120 scores we saw at the start of the Road Safety World Series. Spinners are still in the game, with chasing teams having a 70% success rate in Raipur.

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends probable XIs

South Africa Legends: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh, Aftab Ahmed, Khaled Mashud(w), Mohammad Rafique(c), Mushfiqur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Prediction

Bangladesh Legends have cut a sorry figure this year. They look out of place, while South Africa Legends have come up with some impressive performances. Expect them to win this one and book a semi-final slot.

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs England Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.