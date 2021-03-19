Road Safety World Series 2021: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

India Legends have already booked their place in the Road Safety World Series final. Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will compete against each other to set up a summit clash with the Indians.

Sri Lanka Legends have been one of the in-form teams in the tournament. They are yet to lose a game since the Road Safety World Series resumed this year and finished in second place in the table.

They are on a four-game winning run and trounced England Legends in their last game. A spin bowling masterclass saw England Legends crawl their way to 78/9, which was swiftly chased down by Tillakaratne Dilshan's side in just 7.3 overs.

The skipper has led from the front in the Road Safety World Series, contributing with both bat and ball. He is the tournament's leading wicket-taker and will look to add to his tally of 12 scalps on Friday. Dilshan has been admirably supported by Rangana Herath, who has picked up seven wickets in the Road Safety World Series.

Sri Lanka Legends’ top-order has been firing on all cylinders as well, thereby making them a formidable outfit. On the batting front, Dilshan tops the charts as well, with 232 runs in six Road Safety World Series games. He has found the support of Upul Tharanga, who has played some brilliant knocks.

Sri Lanka Legends head into the game as favorites. Star player Sanath Jayasuriya is set to return as well after being rested for the last match.

But defeating their semi-final opponents will be no easy feat. Although South Africa Legends have had a topsy-turvy tournament, they are capable of pulling off a surprise on any day.

They have won four and lost two Road Safety World Series games thus far. On some days, the South Africa Legends look unbeatable, while on others, they struggle to put together a solid performance.

In their last Road Safety World Series fixture, they beat Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets. They chased down a target of 161 with four balls to spare, with both Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk registering unbeaten half-centuries.

Puttick has been their top scorer this season and he will need to fire again if South Africa Legends want to give Sri Lanka Legends a tough fight. Bowling has been a concern for them all tournament, with off-spinner Thandi Tshabalala being their leading wicket-taker with just five scalps to his name in the Road Safety World Series.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Details

Date: March 19, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain ( around 10%) is predicted for second the Road Safety World Series semi-final. However, it is highly unlikely that the game will be interrupted by rain. The average temperature is set to be around 28 degrees Celsius for the game.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Pitch Report

The pitch during the first semi-final was a belter and saw 424 runs scored across two innings. A similar surface is expected to be used for the second semi-final as well. As always, spinners will play an important role, with the surface set to be ideal for an exciting Road Safety World Series knockout clash.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends probable XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(wk), Chamara Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Kaushalya Weeraratne

South Africa Legends: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(wk), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris Jones

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Prediction

The first Road Safety World Series semi-final proved to be a nail-biting encounter. However, Sri Lanka Legends are an in-form team and look stronger on paper, so expect them to join India Legends in the final. They also beat South Africa Legends by nine wickets earlier in the month.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.