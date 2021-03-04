Create
Watch: Yuvraj Singh plays brilliant shots in the nets ahead of Road Safety World Series 2021

Yuvraj Singh will return to the field tomorrow
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Yuvraj Singh has been putting in the hard yards ahead of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The all-rounder, who will represent India Legends, posted some videos from his net practice at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Here's a compilation of all Instagram stories posted by Yuvraj.

The Road Safety World Series will resume on March 5 with a clash between the India Legends and the Bangladesh Legends in Raipur. Since the legends have been away from the field for a significant period, all six teams have worked hard in their respective practice sessions.

Yuvraj Singh was a part of the India Legends team in the Road Safety World Series 2020. Unfortunately, he could not get going with the bat in the fixtures against the West Indies Legends and the Sri Lanka Legends.

In the match against the Caribbean side, Singh remained unbeaten on 10* off seven deliveries, while he returned with figures of 0/10 in the only over he bowled. Chaminda Vaas dismissed him for just one run in the next game between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

Can Yuvraj Singh inspire India Legends to the Road Safety World Series 2021 title?

Yuvraj Singh has played in Abu Dhabi T10 League and Global Canada T20 after retirement
Yuvraj Singh will be one of the fittest players in the India Legends squad this year. The 39-year-old retired only two years ago and has participated in multiple competitions since then.

Singh even wanted to return to the domestic circuit and play for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, but the BCCI declined his request.

Yuvraj Singh was a big-match player for the Indian cricket team. Although he could not impress much in the first two games of the Road Safety World Series last year, fans can expect Yuvraj to fire in Raipur. It will be exciting to see if he can inspire his team to a title again.

Published 04 Mar 2021, 22:06 IST
Road Safety World Series 2021 Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh
