Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 11, Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Legends will square off against Bangladesh Legends in the 11th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Australia Legends went down against the Sri Lanka Legends by 38 runs in their opening game of the competition. Batting first, Sri Lanka Legends posted a mammoth 218/1 on the board. The Australian side tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals before getting knocked out on 180. Their bowlers will have to step up against the Bangladesh Legends.

Bangladesh Legends, too, suffered a six-wicket defeat against West Indies Legends in their first game of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. After electing to bat first, none of the Bangla batters got going as they were bundled out on 98. The bowlers did pick up four wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the modest total.

They will have to put in a much-improved performance against Australia Legends to register their first win.

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Details:

Match: Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Match 11, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 18 2022, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium looks good for batting. The surface gets better under lights for batting and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas while bowling to avoid damage. The deck is expected to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Indore are likely to hover between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Probable XIs

Australia Legends

Probable XI

Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Brad Hodge, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers

Bangladesh Legends

Probable XI

Tushar Imran, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain (c), Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Mohammad Sharif, Nazimuddin, Alok Kapali, Aftab Ahmed, Abul Hasan, Dolar Mahmud, Nazmus Sadat

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Prediction

Both sides are yet to win a game in this competition. Both will come out all guns blazing to register their first win of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

Australia Legends have a solid team on paper and are expected to beat Bangladesh Legends on Sunday.

Prediction: Australia Legends to win this encounter.

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

