Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 3, Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Legends will lock horns with Sri Lanka Legends in Match 3 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will take place at Green Park in Kanpur on Saturday, September 11.

Australia Legends finished bottom of the Road Safety World Series standings last year, losing all six games. They will look for a turnaround this season and will have their eyes on the trophy.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends finished second in the points table last season. They defeated South Africa Legends by eight wickets in their semi-final encounter but lost the summit clash by 14 runs to hosts India Legends.

SL-L vs AU-L Match Details

Match: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Match 3, Road Safety World Series 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur.

SL-L vs AU-L Pitch Report

The pitch in Kanpur is a a good one to bat on, and batters are likely to score in bulk. Fans can look forward to another high-scoring contest on Sunday. Bowlers will have to find the right line and length if they are to pick up wickets early on during the innings.

SL-L vs AU-L Weather Report

The weather is expected to be party cloudy in Kanpur, with no chance of rain.

SL-L vs AU-L Probable XI

With this being the first match of the competition, both teams will look to field their strongest possible playing 11.

Australia Legends

Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, John Hastings, Ben Dunk, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes.

Sri Lanka Legends

Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Mahela Udawatte, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Chaminda Vaas.

SL-L vs AU-L Match Prediction

Both Sri Lanka Legends and Australia Legends have the required firepower in their ranks. It's expected to a be a nail-biting encounter between the two sides.

Prediction: The side chasing to win this clash.

SL-L vs AU-L TV and live telecast details

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

