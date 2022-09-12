Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 4, New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Legends will lock horns with South Africa Legends in Match 4 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will take place at Green Park in Kanpur on Monday, September 12.

South Africa Legends lost their opening encounter against India Legends by 61 runs. Batting first, India Legends scored 217/4 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, South Africa Legends managed to score a paltry 156/9. Skipper Jonty Rhodes top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 27 runs.

New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, are making their debut in the Road Safety World Series. They didn't feature in the first edition of the competition and will look to make a mark in the ongoing edition.

NZ-L vs SA-L Match Details

Match: New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 4, Road Safety World Series 2022

Date & Time: Monday, September 12; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur.

NZ-L vs SA-L Pitch Report

The Kanpur pitch has witnessed a couple of high-scoring encounters. The side batting first have scored over 200 runs twice this season, and thus both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

The pitch is expected to slow down as the innings progresses. Bowlers will come into play during the second half and could pick up wickets at regular intervals.

NZ-L vs SA-L Weather Report

The temperatures in Kanpur are expected to range between 27 - 29 degrees Celcuis.

NZ-L vs SA-L Probable XI

New Zealand Legends

Ross Taylor (c), Jamie How, Aaron Redmond, Craig McMillan, Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Jacob Oram, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond.

South Africa Legends

Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick.

NZ-L vs SA-L Match Prediction

Prediction: South Africa Legends to win this clash.

NZ-L vs SA-L TV and live telecast details

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

