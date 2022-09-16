Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 9, England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 9 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 will see England Legends take on the West Indies Legends at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. With previous fixtures for both sides getting washed out due to rain, they will be eager to get back on track when they meet on Saturday.

England Legends suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka Legends in their opening game of the competition. The English side's batters faltered as they were bundled out on 78, with only four of them managing to get to double digits.

The bowlers picked up three wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will have to put in a much-improved performance on Saturday.

The West Indies Legends, meanwhile, got off to a winning start. They defeated Bangladesh Legends comprehensively by six wickets in their opening game.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over Bangladesh Legends on 98. Dwayne Smith then hit a half-century at the top of the order to help them chase down the total in the 16th over. They will look to repeat their performance against England Legends.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details:

Match: England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 9, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 17 2022, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium assists bowlers. The spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the match since the pitch is expected to slow down a bit as the game progresses. The batters have to be patient while batting on this surface.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Indore are expected to range between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Probable XIs

England Legends

Probable XI

Mal Loye, Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, James Tindall, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker

West Indies Legends

Probable XI

Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara (c), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

England Legends are yet to win a game in this competition whereas the West Indies Legends will be eager to grab their second win. With the West Indies Legends having made a thunderous start, they are better placed than their opponents to secure a win in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: West Indies Legends to win this encounter.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

