Road Safety World Series 2023, Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends, Match 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

Australia Legends will lock horns with Pakistan Legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series on September 23, Saturday at Grace Road, Leicester.

Australia Legends will be led by Brad Hodge in this edition of the competition. They faced a defeat in the first semi-final over India Legends in the previous season and would be determined to make a strong comeback in the conditions that favor them the most.

On the other hand, Pakistan Legends are making their tournament debut with Shahid Afridi captaining the side. Afghanistan players Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Afghan, and Karim Sadiq will also be part of this side. It will be exciting to see how they will fare in the opening game of the season.

India Legends will enter the season as defending champions after defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the grand finale of the previous edition.

Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends Match Details:

Match: Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends, Match 1

Date and Time: September 23, 2023, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends Pitch Report:

A total of 58 matches have been played at this venue with teams batting first winning on 27 occasions. The highest score at this venue is 255. The Pacers might get lateral movement in the initial few overs. However, it’s going to be a batting paradise.

Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends Weather Forecast

Scattered clouds are expected to welcome both these sides. Temperatures will hover around 16 degrees Celsius for this encounter with no major rain interruptions.

Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends Probable XIs:

Australia Legends:

Brad Hodge (c), Nathan Reardon, Peter Forrest, John Hastings, Ben Dunk (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Clint McKay, Dirk Nannes, Fawad Ahmed, Xavier Doherty

Pakistan Legends:

Shahid Afridi (c), Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Nawroz Mangal, Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mahmood, Karim Sadiq, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal (wk), Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir

Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends Match Prediction:

The pitch is expected to favor the Australian team relatively. With the perfect all-round unit, Aussies are strong favorites to start the tournament on a winning note over the debutants Pakistan Legends.

Prediction: Australia Legends to win the match

Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema