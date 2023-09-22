Road Safety World Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

With the approval of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Road Safety World Series UK 2023 is all set to be hosted on September 23 at Grace Road, Leicester.

A total of five teams are participating in this edition — India Legends, Australia Legends, Pakistan Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, and England Legends. Pakistan is playing in the tournament for the first time in this edition.

India Legends enter the season as defending champions after defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the last season. Australia Legends and Pakistan Legends will get the series underway this year.

Each team will play the other four teams once in a round-robin format. The top two teams will qualify for the final on October 1, Sunday.

Road Safety World Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 23, 8:30 PM - Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends

Match 2: September 24, 4:30 PM - England Legends vs Australia Legends

Match 3: September 24, 8:30 PM - India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Match 4: September 25, 8:30 PM - England Legends vs Pakistan Legends

Match 5: September 26, 8:30 PM - India Legends vs Australia Legends

Match 6: September 27, 8:30 PM - Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends

Match 7: September 28, 8:30 PM - Pakistan Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Match 8: September 29, 8:30 PM - India Legends vs England Legends

Match 9: September 30, 4:30 PM - England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Match 10: September 30, 8:30 PM - India Legends vs Pakistan Legends

Final: October 1, 8:30 PM

Road Safety World Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Road Safety World Series UK 2023 will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema website and app. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

Road Safety World Series 2023: Full Squads

Australia Legends

Brad Hodge (c), Marcus North, Nathan Reardon, Peter Forrest, Ian Harvey, John Hastings, Ben Dunk (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Clint McKay, Dirk Nannes, Fawad Ahmed, Xavier Doherty

England Legends

Eoin Morgan (c), Mark Ramprakash, Phil Mustard, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Paul Nixon, Chris Schofield, Graeme Swann, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahmood, Stephen Parry, Steven Finn

India Legends

Gautam Gambhir (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Bharat Chipli, Manpreet Gony, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Robin Uthappa (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Ramesh Powar, Rudra Pratap Singh, Vinay Kumar

Pakistan Legends

Shahid Afridi (c), Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Nawroz Mangal, Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mahmood, Karim Sadiq, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal (wk), Abdur Rahman, Dawlat Ahmadzai, Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir

Sri Lanka Legends

Tilakaratne Dilshan (c, wk), Chamara Kapugedara, Chamara Silva, Mahela Udawatte, Sanath Jayasuriya, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Nuwan Pradeep