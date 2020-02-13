Road Safety World Series opener to feature Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will feature in the opening game of the Road Safety World Series.

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were part of the Bushfire Cricket Bash that aimed at raising funds for the communities severely affected by bushfires. While Tendulkar faced an over from Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland combined, Lara scored 30 quick runs for Ponting XI.

These two greats of the game are set to play for another noble cause in the form of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series. This will be a T20 tournament which will serve the purpose of creating awareness about road safety and will have its opening game played between the India Legends and the West Indies Legends at the Wankhede Stadium on March 7.

The tournament will comprise of 11 matches and will have great players from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa. Players like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis will be part of the tournament.

Competitors on the field, friends off it!

Had a lot of fun coming together for a cause like the Bushfire Relief.

Happy to have contributed towards the #BigAppeal 🏏 pic.twitter.com/VpYZMteFCY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 9, 2020

Two games will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, four games each will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The final of the tournament will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Pune will host two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20), while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one India match each with the latter hosting India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends on March 10. Forer Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar will be the commissioner of the series and the games will begin from 7 pm.