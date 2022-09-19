Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 12, India Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in the 12th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 on Monday, September 19. This will be the last fixture at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore this season of the competition.

India Legends got off to a winning start to the competition. They beat South Africa Legends comprehensively in their opening game and were due to face West Indies Legends in their next game. However, rain played a spoilsport as the game was called off. They will now face New Zealand Legends in their next game.

On the back of a quickfire 82* from Stuart Binny, India Legends posted a mammoth 217 on the board against South Africa Legends. The bowlers then backed their batters to restrict the Proteas to 156/9 to win the game by 61 runs. They will be eager to repeat their performance against the Kiwis on Monday.

New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost to South Africa Legends in their first game but bounced back to beat Bangladesh Legends in their next fixture.

The game was reduced to 11-overs per side due to the wet outfield. Bowling first, the Kiwis restricted the Bangladesh Legends to 98/3. In reply, they chased down the total in the 10th over with contributions from Jamie How (26), Dean Browlie (31*), and Ross Taylor (30*). They will look to carry forward the winning momentum against the hosts.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Details

Match: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Match 12, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 19, 2022, Monday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium assists slow bowlers. The ball is expected to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature in Indore is expected to hover between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Probable XIs

India Legends

Probable XI

Sachin Tendulkar (c), S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun

New Zealand Legends

Probable XI

Jamie How, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Gareth Hopkins (wk), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Prediction

India Legends’ previous fixture was washed out due to rain whereas New Zealand Legends are coming off a win in their last game. Expect a cracking contest on Monday as both sides are well-balanced.

India Legends have a good balance to their side and expect them to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Prediction: India Legends to win this encounter.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

