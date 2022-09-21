Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 14, India Legends vs England Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Legends will lock horns with England Legends in the 14th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. The exciting contest will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Thursday.

India Legends got off to a fantastic start. They beat South Africa Legends comprehensively in their opening fixture of the competition but had no chance of carrying forward the winning momentum. Their next game against West Indies was washed out due to rain and the same happened in their clash against New Zealand Legends.

Despite completing a convincing win over the Proteas side in their first game, India Legends will be disappointed to not have got a chance in their next two games. They will hope that the rain stays away and they get to play against England Legends on Thursday.

England Legends, meanwhile, are struggling in this year’s competition. They lost their opening game against Sri Lanka Legends. Their next game against South Africa Legends was abandoned due to rain and they lost to West Indies Legends in their outing after that.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Ian Bell (46) and Rikki Clarke (50*) helped them post 156 on the board. The bowlers then disappointed as they managed to pick up only two wickets and were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will be eager to register their first win of the competition when they take the field against India Legends.

India Legends vs England Legends Match Details:

Match: India Legends vs England Legends, Match 14, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 22 2022, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

India Legends vs England Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

India Legends vs England Legends Weather Forecast

Heavy rainfall is predicted on Thursday, with the temperatures expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.

India Legends vs England Legends Probable XIs

India Legends

Probable XI

Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun

England Legends

Probable XI

Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, James Tindall, Jade Dernbach

India Legends vs England Legends Match Prediction

India Legends’ last two fixtures were washed out due to rain whereas England Legends are yet to win a game in this year’s competition. They face a tough challenge on Thursday and will have to bring out their A-game against the India Legends.

India Legends have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: India Legends to win this encounter.

India Legends vs England Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

LIVE POLL Q. Sachin Tendulkar to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far