Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 16, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Legends will lock horns with Bangladesh Legends in the 18th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 on September 25. This exciting game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

India Legends are having a very good season. They have won two games, with the remaining games being washed out. India Legends defeated England Legends comprehensively in their previous game which was a rain-curtailed affair.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Sachin Tendulkar (40), Yuvraj Singh (31*), and Yusuf Pathan (27) helped India post 170 on the board at the end of their innings.

Rajesh Pawar then picked up three wickets as the India Legends bowled brilliantly to restrict the English side to 130 to win the game by 40 runs. They will hope to carry forward the winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Legends haven’t had the best of the seasons. They have played three games so far and are yet to win a single game. Bangladesh came very close to winning but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game on the last ball.

Bangladesh Legends scored 159 at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to Elias Sunny who remained unbeaten on 32. He then starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets.

The game went down to the wire and with 21 runs required from the last over, Abul Hasan failed to defend the total. Australia Legends got home with three wickets in hand. The Asian side will hope to bounce back in the competition.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Details:

Match: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Match 18, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 25, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday, with the temperature expected to range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Probable XIs

India Legends

Probable XI

Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma.

Bangladesh Legends

Probable XI

Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazmus Sadat, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Sharif (c), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak, Abul Hasan.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. India Legends are unbeaten so far while Bangladesh Legends are yet to win a game. The India Legends will start as the favorites and Bangladesh Legends need to be at their best to come out on top.

India Legends look strong on paper and expect them to stay unbeaten.

Prediction: India Legends to win this encounter

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

