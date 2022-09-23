Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 16, Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Legends will square off against the New Zealand Legends in the 16th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Legends are having a fantastic time in the competition. They have played three games so far, winning them all. They defeated South Africa Legends in a hardfought contest in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Jeevan Mendis (43*) and Upul Tharanga (36) helped the Lankans post 165 on the board. The bowlers stepped up and bowled beautifully to restrict the Proteas to 154 for a 11-run win. They picked up six wickets in total, with Nuwan Kulasekara finishing with two scalps.

New Zealand Legends, meanwhile, got off to a losing start against the South Africa Legends. They bounced back to win their next game against the Bangladesh Legends. Their following game against India Legends was washed out due to rain.

The Kiwis were scheduled to face West Indies Legends in their fourth match but the rain played spoilsport yet again. The game was washed out without a single ball being bowled.

New Zealand Legends have eight points to their name and are placed mid-table. They will hope for the rain to stay away so that they get a chance to grab their second win of the competition.

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Match 16, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 24 2022, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium may assist the bowlers. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The spinners will play a key role while bowling on this surface.

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dehradun is expected to hover between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the game on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Legends

Probable XI

Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

New Zealand Legends

Probable XI

Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Legends are unbeaten so far in the competition whereas New Zealand Legends have managed to win only a single game, with two being washed out. The Kiwis need to be on their toes while facing the Lankan side.

Sri Lanka Legends look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to beat the New Zealand Legends in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

