Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 17, Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 17 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 will see Australia Legends take on West Indies Legends on Sunday, September 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Australia Legends have played the least number of games so far in the competition. They lost their opening fixture against Sri Lanka Legends but bounced back to beat Bangladesh Legends in their next game.

The Australian side were scheduled to play South Africa Legends on Friday but the game was rescheduled due to rain. They have two games remaining in the competition and will hope that rain stays away and they get a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, will be playing their last game of the league stages on Sunday. They are still unbeaten in the competition so far, having won two games and two being washed out due to rain. They beat Bangladesh Legends in their opening fixture but their next game against India Legends was washed out.

A solid all-round performance saw them defeat England Legends in their third game of the tournament but didn’t have a chance to carry forward the winning momentum as their fixture against New Zealand Legends was abandoned. They will face Australia Legends in their last game and will hope to come out on top.

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details:

Match: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 17, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 25, 2022, Sunday, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is on the slower side. The spinners will come into play as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday, with temperatures expected to hover between 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Probable XIs

Australia Legends

Probable XI

Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Brad Haddin (wk), Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, and George Horlin.

West Indies Legends

Probable XI

Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara (c), Danza Hyatt, William Perkins (wk), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, and Navin Stewart.

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

Both sides’ previous fixtures were washed out due to rain. West Indies Legends will hope to take the field on Sunday in their last league game, whereas the Australia Legends will hope to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Australia Legends look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Australia Legends to win this encounter.

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

