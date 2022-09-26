Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 19, Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the 19th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host this encounter on Tuesday, September 27.

Sri Lanka Legends are on a roll in this year’s competition. They are still unbeaten in the competition after playing three games. Their match against New Zealand Legends was washed out due to rain. They will be riding on confidence after their performances in the first three games and will look to keep the momentum going in their last league game.

The Lankan batters are doing a fine job for the team. Their bowlers have also backed them nicely and will be eager to keep up the momentum when they take on Bangladesh Legends in their last league game.

Bangladesh Legends, meanwhile, have had a contrasting journey in the competition so far. They lost their first three games and were knocked out of the competition. They grabbed their first point after their game against India Legends was washed out due to rain on Sunday.

In their last game against India Legends, their batters faltered after being asked to bat first. They only managed to score 121 runs in their 20 overs. Only four overs of the second innings were possible before rain washed out the remaining game. Bangladesh Legends will now look to end the competition on a winning note.

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Match 19, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, Tuesday, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Rain is predicted on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Legends

Probable XI

Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Ishan Jayaratne.

Bangladesh Legends

Probable XI

Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Khaled Mashud, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif (c), Nazmus Sadat, Dolar Mahmud, and Abdur Razzak.

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Legends are unbeaten in the competition so far, whereas Bangladesh Legends are yet to win a single game in the competition. Bangladesh Legends face a tough challenge as the Lankan side look unstoppable.

Sri Lanka Legends look strong on paper and expect them to beat Bangladesh Legends on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

