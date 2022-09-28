Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Semifinal 1, India Legends vs Australia Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first semifinal of the Road Safety World Series T20 will see India Legends take on Australia Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28).

India ended the league stage in third position with two wins from five games. Their three games were washed out due to rain as they finished with 14 points and no losses.

Their last league game against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain. Bowling first, India bowled brilliantly to restrict Bangladesh to 121. In response, they were 29-1 after four overs before rain arrived, and the game was washed out. The hosts have looked good in the competitiom and will look to bring out their A-game against the upbeat Aussies.

Australia, meanwhile, ended the league stage in second position. They won three of their five games and finished with 14 points. They beat England convincingly to seal their berth in the semifinals.

They bowled beautifully to restrict England to 160-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Contributions from Shane Watson (47), Ben Dunk (42) and Brad Hodge (33*) helped them get across the line in 13.4 overs to qualify for the knockouts. They will hope to repeat that performance against India on Wednesday.

India Legends vs Australia Legends Match Details

Match: India Legends vs Australia Legends, Semifinal 1, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 28, 2022; Wednesday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India Legends vs Australia Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can play their strokes freely right from the start. The surface gets better under lights, so both teams could look to bowl first.

India Legends vs Australia Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature on Wednesday is expected to range between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

India Legends vs Australia Legends Probable XIs

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

Australia Legends

Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain

India Legends vs Australia Legends Match Prediction

India are unbeaten in the competition, while Australia turned the tables around after getting off to a losing start. It's expected to a cracking contest on Wednesday between two well-balanced units. India have a good balance, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: India to win

India Legends vs Australia Legends TV and live stream details

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

LIVE POLL Q. Shane Watson to score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far