Robin Uthappa might play for Saurashtra this season

The 31-year-old got his NOC to leave Karnataka earlier this year.

Uthappa was associated with the Karnataka team for over a decade

What's the story?

Veteran Karnataka batsman Robin Uthappa is all set to leave the state's Ranji team this season and is currently in talks with Saurashtra Cricket Association to be a part of their team next season.

"We have received the application but we haven’t confirmed him as our player yet. The association will take a call at a later stage after discussing with the parties concerned like the coach and captain,” said SCA media manager Himanshu Shah while talking to Ahmedabad Mirror.

The 31-year-old stepped down as a Karnataka player after the team dropped him for a significant number of matches in the last Ranji Trophy season.

“We had two meetings with him but we couldn't convince him to stay. He had his own plans. ‘I've played here; now I want to play elsewhere,’ is what he said. We tried to retain him. But we can't force anybody. He has reached this level only because of this state. The final decision was his. Wherever he goes, our best wishes are always with him. He is our boy," said KSCA secretary Sudhakar Rao.

In case you didn't know...

Uthappa has been an integral part of the Karnataka state team and was associated with them for a decade and a half. However, he applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the KSCA and they granted it to him in June this year.

The details

The right-handed batsman is all set to fly to Saurashtra soon to discuss his potential association with its Ranji side.

It was widely reported that he might play for Kerala after he received the NOC from KSCA, but it now looks like he will look to go further north. Saurashtra are already missing Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara courtesy their national commitments and their absence will aid Uthappa in his attempts to become a regular in the playing XI.

What's next?

Uthappa was a prolific run-scorer for Karnataka in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. However, he underperformed by his own standards in the previous season.

He would look to get back to his best form soon and start his new domestic venture on a positive note. He can still make a comeback into the Indian national side if he has an extremely good season, and he still has age on his side.

Author's take

The Uthappa-Karnataka association was one of the longest standing partnerships of Ranji cricket in recent years. While it will be hard for the KSCA to replace the experience of the 31-year-old, they will look to groom new talent in his place now.

As far as Uthappa goes, playing for a different team will most likely add to his game and give him a different sort of experience that will help him develop as an overall cricketer. The best in an athlete comes out when they're away from their comfort zone, and that's exactly where Uthappa is at the moment!