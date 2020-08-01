Roger Binny believes both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could fit into the Indian playing XI

Former Indian cricket team selector Roger Binny gave his views on the Indian team's ongoing dilemma about the wicket-keeping slot. Rishabh Pant was the first choice of the team management. However, after his inconsistent performances, KL Rahul that job.

Rahul did a splendid job as a keeper and batsman during the New Zealand tour and seemingly cemented his place as the wicket-keeper batsman in India's limited-overs teams. Rishabh Pant remained the team's primary keeper in the Test series against New Zealand.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Roger Binny discussed this issue. In his opinion, both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could fit well in the Indian playing XI.

'If team management loses confidence in Rishabh Pant, they have KL Rahul': Roger Binny

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul scored hundreds against England in 2018

When asked about this conundrum and if having too many options was good for the team management, Roger Binny replied:

"I think it's a healthy competition because KL Rahul actually picks himself as a batsman. He is a brilliant opening batsman, who can keep, who can double up as a keeper also for the team, whereas Pant is a middle-order batsman. He is a brilliant talent. He's got the shots; he is ideally suited for the shorter version of the game. If somebody has a rough season, you can always call back the other. Both can even fit into the team as batsmen."

The 1983 World Cup-winner stated that the presence of excellent players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant would improve the team's selection process. Binny continued:

"It is basically what the team needs. See, if the captain feels Rishabh can perform there as a wicket-keeper, he'll get it. If they lose confidence in Rishabh, they can go back to KL Rahul, but they have somebody in the team who can keep wickets too. That's a good thing to have with you as captain."

The Indian cricket team is unlikely to play an international game until November as BCCI is reportedly planning to organize IPL 2020 in the UAE later this year. Rishabh Pant will be keen to gain the selectors' confidence by playing well for Delhi Capitals, while KL Rahul would look forward to continuing his purple patch in 2020.