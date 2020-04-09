×
Roger Federer nominates Virat Kohli for a tennis challenge

  • Roger Federer also nominated sports personalities like Gianluigi Buffon, Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric.
  • Kohli has always been a fan of Federer and met him at the Rod Laver Arena during the 2019 Australian Open.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 09 Apr 2020, 11:41 IST

Roger Federer (left) and Virat Kohli (right)
Roger Federer (left) and Virat Kohli (right)

In an attempt to keep tennis alive in the current crisis, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has challenged Virat Kohli to a solo tennis drill. The concept of this interesting challenge involves dribbling the ball against a wall without letting it fall.

Federer, who shared a clip of himself dribbling via Twitter, nominated the Indian captain alongside other sports personalities like Gianluigi Buffon, Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Coco Gauff, Stephen Curry, Toni Kroos, and Dwayne Johnson. Federer wore completely white clothes with a white round hat while performing this task himself.

“Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely.”

On many previous occasions, Kohli hasn't shied away from expressing his admiration and respect towards Federer. On the historic Test tour down under in 2018-19, Kohli met Federer and also witnessed some tennis legends in action, including the likes of Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

With the lockdown situation getting extended, Federer took to social networking sites like Twitter to share different ways of passing this quarantine. Sports personalities from around the globe have been conducting live sessions online and have kept the fans busy through constant interactions and challenges.

Published 09 Apr 2020, 11:39 IST
Roger Federer Virat Kohli
