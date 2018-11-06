Rohit creates history, Bharat Ratna appeal for Kohli and more - Cricket News Today, 6th November 2018

Aadya Sharma
6th November 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The highly unpredictable India-West Indies T20I series is underway, and the highly anticipated tour of Australia follows next. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

# Rohit creates world record

Rohit Sharma scored 111 against WI

Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to hit four T20I hundreds, hitting a record-breaking unbeaten 111 against West Indies at Lucknow. The 31-year-old also went past Virat Kohli as the leading run-getter for India in T20Is, ending second on the list of most runs in the format, just behind Martin Guptill.

Leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hit eight fours and seven sixes, powering the side to 195-2 in 20 overs.

After the innings, Shikhar Dhawan said: "We started off well, it was a true wicket, we took some time to gauge the conditions and then put the foot on scoring. Rohit played a superb innings".

India is currently leading the series 1-0, having won the first game at Kolkata.

