Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin pull Cheteshwar Pujara's leg on Instagram 

Rohit Sharma will join the Indian squad for the remaining two Tests in the series against Australia soon. He seemed to be in good spirits on the penultimate day of his quarantine period as he left a comment for Cheteshwar Pujara on Ravichandran Ashwin's Instagram post.

Ashwin shared a post on the social media site after the Indian cricket team's win in Melbourne. Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Jasprit Bumrah posed for a photo with Ashwin at the MCG Honors Board. All the Indian cricketers looked relaxed in the picture. However, Pujara stood stiffly in the middle, prompting Rohit Sharma to comment on the post.

Ashwin gave a hilarious reply to Rohit Sharma.

Ravichandran Ashwin hilariously explained Cheteshwar Pujara's stiff pose. Ashwin replied to Rohit Sharma's comment and wrote that the Indian national anthem was playing in Pujara's head when he posed for the picture.

Ashwin highlighted how the Indian cricket team was down after an embarrassing defeat in the day/night Test in the caption of the Instagram post. He also mentioned how they showed character and bounced back to register a victory in Melbourne.

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia despite Rohit Sharma's absence in the Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma was an integral part of the Indian cricket team's success at home last year. He destroyed the South African bowling attack in the ICC World Test Championship series between India and the Proteas. However, Sharma has not played a single Test in 2020 because of injury issues.

However, Rohit Sharma has now recovered to full fitness and will join the squad for the next two Tests. The Indian cricket team has leveled the series against Australia at 1-1.

It will be interesting to see if skipper Ajinkya Rahane alters the playing XI to include Rohit Sharma. Mayank Agarwal could make way for Sharma in the remaining two Test matches Down Under.