Rohit Sharma becomes India's leading run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit Sharma is now the most prolific Indian batsman in the shortest format

During the course of his splendid century in the second T20I of the three-match series, Rohit Sharma has surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is. He broke the all time record in his 79th innings. Among batsmen from all countries, the opener stands at the second spot behind only Martin Guptill.

Prior to the second T20I at Lucknow, Kohli was the highest run-getter for India in the shortest format. He has scored 2102 runs in 58 innings at an average of 48.88 and strike-rate of 136.22. But the Indian skipper now slips to the second spot as Rohit has overtaken him with a stunning 111*.

Rohit overhauled Kohli's national record in style by smashing the ball out of the boundary for a huge six. It came during the fifth over of India's innings when the stand-in-skipper belted a length ball from Oshane Thomas over the long-off fence for a maximum.

When he crossed the half-century mark, Rohit Sharma surpassed Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum in the all time list. The retired right-hander scored 2140 runs in 70 innings. Soon, the Indian opener also left Shoaib Malik behind. This happened when he scored the 98th run of his unbeaten knock. The Pakistan batsman has scored 2190 runs in 101 innings and now stands at number three in the list of top run-getters in T20Is.

During July, Rohit became the fifth batsman to join the 2000-run club in T20Is. He achieved the landmark when he struck 100 not out against England in Bristol. He was the second Indian batsman (after Kohli) to accomplish the feat.

The list of all time highest run-scorers in T20Is is topped by New Zealand's Martin Guptill. The aggressive batsman has scored 2271 runs from 73 innings at an average of 34.40 and strike-rate of 132.88. He is now closely followed by Rohit Sharma at the second spot. The Indian opener has amassed 2203 runs from 79 innings at an average of 33.89 and strike-rate of 138.64.