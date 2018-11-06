×
Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to hit four T20I hundreds

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
1.35K   //    06 Nov 2018, 20:48 IST

Rohit Sharma hit his 4th T20I hundred
Rohit Sharma hit his 4th T20I hundred

Continuing his tremendous limited-overs form, Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to hit four T20I hundreds. His whirlwind, unbeaten knock of 111 of 61 balls powered India to 195-2 in their second T20I against the West Indies.

The innings was peppered with eight fours and seven sixes.

He also overtook Virat Kohli to become India's leading run-getter in T20Is, and ended up second on the list of the highest run-getters in the world, just behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

He also became the first captain to score two T20I hundreds.

He now has 2196 runs in the format. Virat Kohli is now fifth at 2102 runs. Rohit is also the only batsman to hit three double hundreds in ODI cricket.

Captaining the Indian side in the absence of Kohli, Rohit started slow, before upping his run-rate, sharing a century stand with opener Shikhar Dhawan. They ended with the highest partnership by an Indian pair against the West Indies in T20I cricket.

Dhawan was on 43 off 41, when he was dismissed by Fabien Allen, ending the opening stand at 123. Rishabh Pant came in next, but couldn't stay in the middle for long, getting out for a six-ball five.

KL Rahul, batting at No.4, gave Rohit company, and ended on 26 off 14 balls.

He has now gone past Virat Kohli as the batsman with most T20I 50+ scores to his name. Kohli has 18 50+ scores to his name, Rohit Sharma notched up his 19th.

After the innings, Shikhar Dhawan said: "We started off well, it was a true wicket, we took some time to gauge the conditions and then put the foot on scoring. Rohit played a superb innings".

India's currently leading the series 1-0, having won the first T20I at Kolkata. They also won the ODI series 3-1.



Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
