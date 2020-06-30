×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma can be the perfect successor to Virat Kohli as Indian captain: Aakash Chopra

  • Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli needs a stellar bowling attack to succeed as a captain.
  • Rohit Sharma has achieved enormous success as a captain in the IPL and has won the tournament four times as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 17:50 IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the pillars of the Indian cricket team
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the pillars of the Indian cricket team

Cricket expert Aakash Chopra has opined that Rohit Sharma is the perfect man to succeed Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. The former India batsman stated that Kohli would continue as the skipper for the next 10-12 months but that the team management might look for another option soon.

During a Facebook interaction with Pakistan's sports presenter Sawera Pasha, Aakash Chopra talked about several exciting topics. Chopra spoke about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral series, while also discussing the future of Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

'Rohit Sharma is a ready-made choice for captaincy'

Rohit Sharma has achieved enormous success as a captain in the IPL
Rohit Sharma has achieved enormous success as a captain in the IPL

Rohit Sharma took over the reins at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. The opening batsman changed the franchise's fortunes as he led the team to its first IPL title triumph that year.

In the next six years that have followed, Mumbai Indians have won the prestigious tournament thrice, highlighting Rohit Sharma's excellent record as captain.

Thus, Aakash Chopra feels that India's limited-overs vice-captain is ready to become the permanent Indian cricket team captain.

"India is blessed. If India feels six months or one and a half years down the line that we need a change of guard... I don't think Kohli's performance will get affected. He has reached that level wherein he won't come down from there. His performances will be unaffected regardless of whether he is the captain or not," Aakash Chopra said.
Advertisement
"But as a team, sometimes you want a different direction. If you reach that stage, then Rohit Sharma is a readymade choice available. But till then, you need to persist with Kohli. He is improving as captain," Chopra continued.

Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli needed a stellar bowling attack to succeed. He compared the performance of the Indian Test team to Royal Challengers Bangalore's fortunes to make his opinion clear.

Also, the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman felt that Kohli would probably never agree for a split captaincy role. 

He then spoke about India's recent performance in ICC events.

"For the next 10-12 months, I think it will be Kohli. But after that, if you are looking for a change of guard... I wish India wins an ICC event soon because, after 2013, we haven't won anything. There is a T20 World Cup in India as well. Hopefully, India should win one of these 2. If they don't win, then you may start thinking, 'let's look for a change in leadership and find a different tone now," Chopra signed off.

Published 30 Jun 2020, 17:50 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7
VFB *56/3 (6.5 ov)
SEC
LIVE
SC Europa Cricket won the toss and elected to bowl
VFB VS SEC live score
Match 6 | Today
PSM 99/7 (10 ov)
SEC 94/5 (10 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 5 runs.
PSM VS SEC live score
Match 5 | Today
VFB 77/6 (10 ov)
KSV 79/1 (6.4 ov)
KSV Cricket won by 9 wickets
VFB VS KSV live score
Match 4 | Today
MH
BSE
Match Cancelled
MH VS BSE live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
MH 203/6 (20 ov)
WV 205/7 (18.3 ov)
Wellawaya Vipers won by 3 wickets
MH VS WV live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
FDF 146/3 (10 ov)
PSM 152/0 (9.4 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 10 wickets
FDF VS PSM live score
Match 3 | Today
MU
WV
Match Cancelled
MU VS WV live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
MTS 106/7 (10 ov)
PSM 79/5 (10 ov)
MTV Stallions won by 27 runs.
MTS VS PSM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी