Rohit Sharma joins select group of all-format Indian batsmen with latest ICC Test rankings update

Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma (right)

Rohit Sharma became only the third Indian batsman to break into the top 10 rankings in all three formats of the game when the rankings were announced on Wednesday. He emulated Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to reach the top 10 in Tests, ODIs and T20I.

Rohit held a career-best ranking of second in ODIs in February 2018 and seventh in T20Is in November 2018, while Kohli has been No. 1 in all the three formats of the game. Gambhir has been at the top of the Test and T20I rankings and eighth in ODIs.

A phenomenal series against India saw Rohit score the highest number of runs, 529, in four innings - at an barely believable average of 132.25. He continued his purple patch from the limited-overs format to stage a remarkable Test comeback at the top of the innings.

Rohit was the highest scorer in the World Cup in England this year, scoring five centuries to take India to the semis.

Ajinkya Rahane’s return to form helped him equal his career-best ranking of fifth, which he achieved in November of 2016. Rahane jumped up four places while Rohit scaled 12 positions in the rankings.

Ajinkya Rahane

A total of four Indian batsmen appear in the top 10 list - Virat Kohli (second), Cheteshwar Pujara (fourth), Ajinkya Rahane (fifth) and Rohit Sharma (10th). Mayank Agarwal’s good show in his first home Test series secured him the 18th place.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav also jumped up places to be ranked 15th and 24th respectively.

Mohammad Shami

There were hardly any positives for the South African team after facing two innings defeat in their 3-0 whitewash. George Linde has started in the 104th position among batsmen after fighting scores of 37 and 27, and 99th among the bowlers after taking four wickets against India.

After registering their 11th consecutive Test series win at home, India consolidated their position at the top of the World Test Championship. India lead the pack with 240 points, 180 ahead of second-placed Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

England and Australia are on 56 points each post an exciting Ashes series which ended 2-2.