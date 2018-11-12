Rohit Sharma news: Rohit, Dhawan rise in latest ICC T20I rankings

Rohit Sharma moved up by three places

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Hafeez made massive jumps in the latest ICC T20I rankings, released after the end of the India-West Indies series. The Indian team swept the series 3-0, with Kuldeep taking 5 wickets in the three games and rising to the 23rd spot in the rankings, his career-best.

Babar Azam continued to stay put at the top of the batting rankings, followed by Australia's Aaron Finch. Colin Munro rose by one spot and replaced KL Rahul at No.3, while Rohit Sharma, who hit a record fourth T20I hundred, gained as many as three positions to move to No.7, behind Glenn Maxwell, who himself moved up by one slot.

Virat Kohli, who did not play the Windies series, slipped further, moving to joint 14th with Evin Lewis. Shikhar Dhawan, with a 92 in the final game, rose by five places to reach 16.

In the bowling rankings, Adil Rashid gained two places to the third slot and Faheem Ashraf jumped by nine places to catapult to the seventh spot. Ish Sodhi slipped two spots to fifth, while Imran Tahir moved up by two places to the sixth position. Andrew Tye slowly nudged into the top-10, while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner dropped as many as seven places to the 13th. Samuel Badree also suffered a stunning fall, dropping nine places to 16.

India's pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah gained from the Windies series, moving nine places and five places to be 19th and 21st respectively.

Here are the complete rankings:

Batting

#1 Babar Azam

#2 Aaron Finch

#3 Colin Munro

#4 Lokesh Rahul

#5 Fakhar Zaman

#6 Glenn Maxwell

#7 Rohit Sharma

#8 Martin Guptill

#9 Alex Hales

#10 Jason Roy

Bowling

#1 Rashid Khan

#2 Shadab Khan

#3 Adil Rashid

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

#5 Ish Sodhi

#6 Imran Tahir

#7 Faheem Ashraf

#8 Imad Wasim

#9 Billy Stanlake

#10 Andrew Tye