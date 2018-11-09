×
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma opposes Virat Kohli's suggestion of resting Indian pacers

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
167   //    09 Nov 2018, 10:10 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to rest their key pace bowlers during the IPL next year. The move is aimed to ensure that they remain fit and fresh ahead of the all important ICC World Cup in England.

Due to the fact that India's best bowling duo Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been frequently injured in recent times, the idea of giving them a rest during the IPL is under consideration.

However, Kohli's suggestion has not been supported by India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The opener has asserted that Mumbai Indians cannot afford to rest Bumrah if they reach the playoffs. The officials too said that the franchises are unlikely to agree with the proposal.

"When Kohli mooted the idea, CoA chief Vinod Rai asked Rohit about his take. Rohit apparently said, 'If Mumbai Indians reach Play Offs or finals and if Bumrah happens to be fit, then I cannot afford to rest him'," said the official who was present in the meeting.

Another official said, "It has been a convention for the past few years that IPL trainers and physios work with the Indian team's support staff on workload management. That will be followed next year as well and in any case, fast bowlers don't play all the games."

"The question is more about Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah as Shami, Umesh and Khaleel are not automatic choices for their franchises and may not play all IPL games. Kohli wants his two premier fast bowlers to be rested for the IPL but it could well be counter-productive as they will be out of match practice for two months before the World Cup," the official added.

One of the IPL franchises, who are interested in picking Khaleel Ahmed in their squad, have affirmed that his workload could be monitored in the upcoming season.

With the vice-captain and franchises unlikely to agree with Kohli's request, the decision may not be implemented and the bowlers could be allowed to the entire duration of the 2019 IPL unless they opt to skip a few matches or the whole tournament.

