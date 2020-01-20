Rohit Sharma overtakes Sanath Jayasuriya; stands 4th in list of batsman with most ODI hundreds

Rohit Sharma

On the 19 January, 2020, Rohit Sharma nudged ahead of Sanath Jayasuriya in the standings for batsmen to have scored the most number of ODI centuries. The Indian, courtesy his 29th ton, moved into 4th position, thereby overtaking the Sri Lankan, who had notched up 28 hundreds across his career.

With 29 centuries in his bag, Rohit looks primed to move ahead of Ricky Ponting, who sits just a spot in front, courtesy his tally of 30 hundreds.

Yesterday, the Indian right-hander churned out a sublime 119 off 128 deliveries as India chased down a challenging target of 287 with ease. The Men In Blue did so with 15 balls to spare and had the opener to thank for another home series triumph.

Of all batsmen to have scored more than 20 ODI tons, Rohit boasts the 4th best average with him scoring 9115 runs in 224 matches at an average of 49.27.

Earlier in the same encounter, the Mumbai Indians skipper became the 3rd quickest batsman to 9000 ODI runs whereas in the 2nd ODI, the right-hander became the fastest batsman to conjure 7000 ODI runs as an opener.

Rohit had been in stupendous form throughout 2019, wherein he distinguished himself as the planet’s premier ODI opener during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Consequently, in light of his superlative performances, he was named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Thus, India would be looking up to the right-handed batsman for inspiration as they embark on a tough tour of New Zealand. The Men In Blue are slated to play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests against the Black Caps, with the T20I series beginning on the 24th of January.