Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli to become highest Indian run-getter in T20Is

Before the start of the second T20I between India and West Indies, Virat Kohli was the highest Indian run-getter T20Is with 2,102 runs in 62 matches at an average of 48.88. But the Indian skipper now finds himself in second place, as Rohit Sharma has overtaken him.

Rohit Sharma

In the ongoing match in Lucknow, Rohit crossed Kohli's tally when he smashed a straight six down the ground to reach a score of 16.

In July, Rohit had become the fifth batsman in men's cricket to join the 2000-run club when he struck 100 not out against England in Bristol. He was only the second Indian man and third Indian overall to get there, after women's team star Mithali Raj and Kohli.

Rohit and New Zealand's Colin Munro are the only two batsmen with three centuries to their name in T20Is. Rohit also has several other records to his name; he has hit 89 sixes in his T20I career, which is the highest for India and fourth highest in the world.

In May, Rohit became the first Indian to hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket (including both international and domestic matches). In September, the 31-year-old became the fastest Indian and the second fastest overall to get to 300 sixes in his international career, behind only Shahid Afridi in terms of number of innings.

Rohit is also the captain in today's match, and has an impressive record in that area too. He has registered more wins in his first 10 T20Is as captain than anyone else; with nine victories, he has beaten the earlier record of eight which was accomplished by as many as four captains - Shoaib Malik, Michael Clarke, Asghar Afghan and Sarfraz Ahmed.

India will look to seal the series with a win in the second T20I against the Windies, having already won the first game in Kolkata.