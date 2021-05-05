Rishabh Pant replaces Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma climbs in ICC Test rankings

India's pugnacious wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and seasoned opener Rohit Sharma have jumped a rank each in the ICC's latest Test batting rankings. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, on the other hand, has plummeted three spots and is now ranked ninth in the chart.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma have been at their consistent best for India in the Test arena. While Rohit was India's top scorer in the last four Tests against England with 345 runs (seven innings), Pant wasn't too behind with 270 runs (six innings).

The pair is now tied for sixth spot with New Zealand's Henry Nicholls on 747 points. Nicholls was New Zealand's second-highest scorer in their last Test series against Pakistan in January with 224 runs at an average of 74.67.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam recorded a rare golden duck against Zimbabwe in the recently concluded first Test in Hazare, leading to his fall in the ICC rankings.

He will have another chance to redeem some points in the second Test which will begin on May 7.

No change in top five batsmen in the ICC Test rankings

Kane Williamson

There has been no change in the table-toppers of the ICC Test batsmen rankings. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to dominate all the other 'Fab 4' members - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root.

Williamson, who reached the pinnacle after notching a ton and a double ton against Pakistan, has retained his spot with 919 points. Behind him are Smith (891), Marnus Labuschagne (878), Root (831) and Kohli (814).

Kohli and Root had a contrasting Test series against each other in early 2021. The latter scored a spectacular double-hundred while the former's search for his elusive international hundred continued unabated.

Indian and Kiwi players will get a chance to make gains in the ICC Test rankings during the much-anticipated World Test Championship final in June.

