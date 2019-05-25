Rohit Sharma reveals interesting batting tips he received from fans

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has revealed some interesting batting tips he had received from his fans. He also felt that taking risk helped him to emerge as one of the greatest cricketers in the limited overs cricket.

India's vice-captain did not have a great start in his international career. Cricket experts and fans bashed him for getting out to the false shot quite often in his career.

Talking to Cricinfo in an interview, Rohit Sharma said that he has received interesting batting tips from the fans whenever he steps out of the home. All he did was listen to them and move on.

"Listening to people, day in, day out, it's something that I have learnt to live with," Rohit said. "You step out of the house and the first guy you say hello to, hellos back: 'Cover drive thoda aisa khel na. Straight drive sudhaar apna (Play the cover drive like this. Improve your straight drive).' Kya karoon? (What do I do?). Listen and move on. One guy, I don't even know him, gave me a 15-minute lecture on the pull shot. Don't hit the ball in the air. "

Rohit also backed his risk-taking shots which he had played early in his career. He also stated that is what made him as one of the dangerous cricketers with the bat.

"What those people don't understand is they know and recognise me as a cricketer because of those very shots. I wouldn't have been scoring the kind of runs I did if I didn't take those risks. For instance, just this week, someone shared an interesting stat with me. Post the 2015 World Cup, I've hit 130 sixes. The next best from India is 55. The margin of 75, you see, is the margin of risk I've taken. Simple."

India's opening batsman is currently ranked at number two in the ICC ODI rankings. He is going to be a key player for India during the World Cup on a flat batting track in England. Let's wait and see whether Rohit Sharma notch up another double ton in his ODI career.