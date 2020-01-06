Rohit Sharma reveals new mantra following record-breaking year - 'Ignorance is bliss'

Rohit Sharma had a fantastic 2019 and found success as a Test opener

Many openers in the world can only dream of the kind of year that Rohit Sharma has had. Scoring a total of 1,490 runs in ODIs in 2019, the Hitman had a fantastic 2019 World Cup wherein he scored as many as five centuries. His white-ball form, combined with the dip in KL Rahul's form in Tests, saw him being chosen to open the innings. In his very first innings as a Test opener, Sharma smashed 176 runs and showed that he belonged to the highest level in the longest format too.

He saw several ups and downs in his career, including times where critics even held the opinion that he had the potential but could never be able to convert it into big performances. He realized that he used to put too much pressure on himself to play Test cricket and having made changes on that front, it is helping him perform for India as an opener. He told PTI:

“Earlier, I was thinking too much about success in Tests. I would go overboard as to why is this happening, why am I playing that shot. After each Test innings, I would go to our video analyst, sit, watch and then confuse (clutter) my brain further. That wasn’t actually the right thing that I was doing.”

He further stated that he's now stopped worrying too much about his performance and the comments fans (and critics) make on it, saying:

“I have actually passed that age to react to someone talking good or bad things about me. Frankly speaking, it doesn’t matter anymore. Honestly speaking, I stopped thinking about Test matches.”

“When you play the game, there is a lot of distraction and noise around you. You need to create an environment around yourself so that none of this bothers you. No idea, vision or sermons will come inside that shield unless you allow it. Let people say good things, bad things, one shouldn’t be bothered about it," he further added.

He admitted that he played against South Africa without thinking about it being his last chance to prove his worth in the longest format, saying:

“If you talk about opening in the South Africa series, from people’s perspective, it was my last chance but I am a sportsman and I can’t think like that. If I thought it was my last chance then I wouldn’t have scored runs with that mindset,"

The 32-year-old said that he has matured as a player and has understood the importance of his place in the side.

“I know that I am no longer 22 or 23 years old that I will keep getting opportunities in Test matches and can take my place for granted. I know that every time I go out there, I have to put a high price tag on my wicket. I am blessed to get an opportunity that many are waiting for. So, why should I regret worry or think about so many things?”