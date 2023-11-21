Rohit Sharma's 5 best knocks in 2023 World Cup

His World Cup dream might have crashed at the final hurdle, but Rohit Sharma was at his sublime best with the bat at the just-concluded global event.

The Indian skipper picked up from where he left off in 2019 and amassed 597 runs at an average of 54.27. What stood out was a staggering strike rate of 125.94 as he clobbered 31 sixes, which was comfortably the most by any batter in the tournament.

Rohit's role at the 2023 World Cup was clear - he was going to give India the kind of quickfire starts they needed to set the tone early on. There was a clear method to the madness as he used his feet, throwing the bowlers off their lengths and forcing them to bowl to the Indian batters' strengths.

His selfless approach throughout the tournament - something that was evident in the final too, where he scored 47 against Australia - was lauded by pundits around the world. While the wait for a World Cup medal continues, Rohit's superlative batting in the tournament was one for the ages.

On that note, let's revisit his five best knocks from the campaign:

#5 40 vs South Africa in Kolkata

A tacky Eden Gardens surface greeted India and South Africa in Kolkata in what was a top-of-the-table clash at the 2023 World Cup. The hosts opted to bat first, and Rohit vindicated the same by tearing into the duo of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

The pitch looked a belter - at least while the Indian skipper was out there, of course. On a ground he shares a special love story with, he operated in T20 mode, with six fours and two sixes headlining his 24-ball 40-run knock.

That forced South African captain Temba Bavuma to turn to Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over. The move worked as an attacking Rohit mishit a delivery to mid-off after stepping out.

With the pitch becoming difficult to bat on as the game went along, the value of his innings gained further significance. India had whipped up 91 in the first 10 overs, which allowed Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer enough time to get their eye in before accelerating towards a par-plus total.

#4 46 vs New Zealand in Dharamsala

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was not exactly a batting paradise when India took on New Zealand. Both sides were on the lookout for their fifth win on the bounce at the 2023 World Cup. The Blackcaps posted 273 after being asked to bat first, with Daryl Mitchell's 127 leading the way.

The response from India was a positive one even as Trent Boult and Matt Henry got the ball to seam around considerably. Rohit and Shubman Gill used their feet effectively to negate the seam movement on offer while picking the gaps at will.

The former put on a masterclass in dealing with quality fast bowlers, and his 40-ball 46 was studded with four boundaries and as many sixes. He played onto his stumps off Lockie Ferguson, but his start ensured that India had the foundation to ace a dicey chase.

#3 86 vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

India's bowlers set things up perfectly for them in the marquee clash against Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah's mastery, coupled with the control of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs, ensured that the Men in Blue had to chase just 192.

The first ball of the chase was a flick through square leg as Rohit stamped his authority on the contest as well as the opposition's biggest threat in Shaheen Afridi. Gill, who made his bow for the tournament after a bout of dengue, failed to convert a promising start. Kohli also didn't score much, but there was no stopping Rohit.

He pummeled any bowler in sight, dealing with the extra pace of Haris Rauf without any fuss while taking a liking for Shadab Khan and dismissing any pie into the stands. A record eighth World Cup ton was in sight before he was outfoxed by a slower one from Shaheen.

Nevertheless, Rohit's 63-ball 86 was further proof of his burgeoning World Cup legacy as India cantered home against their arch-rivals.

#2 131 vs Afghanistan in Delhi

Comfortably the flattest pitch that India played on at the 2023 World Cup, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi saw Afghanistan test their bowlers. A competitive 272/8 saw the Afghans have a score to work with, but Rohit's blazing start kept their bowlers at bay.

It was a riveting display of batting as he clobbered Fazalhaq Farooqi and negated his threat while smashing records at will. Not only did he become international cricket's most prolific six-hitter by going past Chris Gayle, but the then fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian also followed as the only catchers on display were the spectators.

By the time Rashid Khan was introduced into the attack, India were at 125/0 in 14 overs, with Rohit sailing along on 88. The ace spinner did account for Rohit's wicket, but not before the latter smashed 131 off 84 deliveries to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most hundreds in World Cup history.

India were at 205/2 in the 26th over, and the chase was completed with a whopping 15 overs to spare.

#1 87 vs England in Lucknow

A knock that was so unlike every other innings he played at the 2023 World Cup. Yet, without a doubt, it was Rohit's best of the tournament and one of the finest on a difficult pitch in recent times.

England were all over India at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with the pitch being sluggish and not conducive enough to stroke-making. Despite taking the bull by the horns quite often in the powerplay, Rohit curbed his template to suit the requirements of the day.

Having staved off some quality bowling by Chris Woakes and David Willey, even playing out a maiden first up, he teed off before slowing down owing to the wickets falling around him. He dropped anchor in the company of KL Rahul as the duo bailed India out from a perilous 40/3, milking singles while ensuring that the team had enough wickets in hand.

Rohit got to his fifty off 66 deliveries and upped the ante as 36 runs came off the next 35 deliveries he faced. A century was on the cards, but he holed out going for the big shot. While India managed just 229, it was 100 runs more than what England made, thanks to a red-hot Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah blowing their batting lineup away.

If not for their captain's defiant 101-ball 87, the Men in Blue could have crumbled for a lot less and found it tougher with the ball, given the amount of dew that set in under the lights.

What was your favorite Rohit Sharma innings from the 2023 World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

