Rohit Sharma set to overtake Chris Gayle's sixes tally in T20Is

Rohit Sharma is currently at the third place in terms of most sixes in T20Is

In the second match of ongoing bilateral T20 series between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's top run-getter in T20 Internationals and is just 69 runs away from becoming World's leading run-getter.

Martin Guptill is the present top run-getter in T20Is with 2271 runs in 73 innings. And now the India star opener is set to achieve another milestone in T20 cricket.

The 31-year-old Indian is all set to overtake the West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle to become the player with most no. of sixes in T20 Internationals.

Currently, Gayle is at No.1 spot in the list of player with most sixes in T20 internationals along with Martin Guptill both have 103 sixes in 52 and 73 innings respectively.

Rohit Sharma is at No. 3 with 96 maximums to his name in 79 T20I innings. The Indian opener needs another eight sixes to reach the milestone of most sixes in T20Is.

If we take a look at the Indian cricket team's schedule, they have one T20 match left against West Indies and after that, they have three against Australia.

So, The Hitman has plenty of chances to achieve the milestone if he fails to hit eight sixes in the third T20 match against West Indies.

Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are currently not part of their national teams and also India will have its T20 bilateral series against Australia ahead of West Indies and New Zealand's next T20 series. So, even if Gayle and Guptill return to their national team Rohit still have 4 matches to achieve the milestone.

West Indies have their next T20 series against Bangladesh from December 17 and New Zealand have their next T20 match against Sr Lanka in January just before India's tour of New Zealand.

If Rohit plays a knock like the previous game then no one can stop him from surpassing Gayle and Guptill in the coming match against West Indies.