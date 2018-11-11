×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rohit Sharma set to overtake Chris Gayle's sixes tally in T20Is

Devnil
ANALYST
Stats
91   //    11 Nov 2018, 17:38 IST

Rohit Sharma is currently at the third place in terms of most sixes in T20Is
Rohit Sharma is currently at the third place in terms of most sixes in T20Is

In the second match of ongoing bilateral T20 series between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's top run-getter in T20 Internationals and is just 69 runs away from becoming World's leading run-getter.

Martin Guptill is the present top run-getter in T20Is with 2271 runs in 73 innings. And now the India star opener is set to achieve another milestone in T20 cricket.

The 31-year-old Indian is all set to overtake the West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle to become the player with most no. of sixes in T20 Internationals.

Currently, Gayle is at No.1 spot in the list of player with most sixes in T20 internationals along with Martin Guptill both have 103 sixes in 52 and 73 innings respectively.

Rohit Sharma is at No. 3 with 96 maximums to his name in 79 T20I innings. The Indian opener needs another eight sixes to reach the milestone of most sixes in T20Is.

If we take a look at the Indian cricket team's schedule, they have one T20 match left against West Indies and after that, they have three against Australia.

So, The Hitman has plenty of chances to achieve the milestone if he fails to hit eight sixes in the third T20 match against West Indies.

Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are currently not part of their national teams and also India will have its T20 bilateral series against Australia ahead of West Indies and New Zealand's next T20 series. So, even if Gayle and Guptill return to their national team Rohit still have 4 matches to achieve the milestone.

West Indies have their next T20 series against Bangladesh from December 17 and New Zealand have their next T20 match against Sr Lanka in January just before India's tour of New Zealand.

If Rohit plays a knock like the previous game then no one can stop him from surpassing Gayle and Guptill in the coming match against West Indies.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle Cricketers of the Week T20 Cricket News Today
Devnil
ANALYST
India vs West Indies 2018: All records broken by Rohit...
RELATED STORY
5 players with most sixes in T20 internationals
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history in the first ODI vs WI
RELATED STORY
3 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in...
RELATED STORY
India thump Windies as Rohit Sharma alone outscores visitors
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018, 2nd T20I: Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati...
RELATED STORY
Lucknow's first international match in 24 years was one...
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli to become highest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 110/5 (17.5 ov)
India win by 5 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov
IND 195/2 (20.0 ov)
WIN 124/9 (20.0 ov)
India win by 71 runs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Today, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us