Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, says Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan spoke about how both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma complement each other while building an innings.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that there is a great deal of understanding between Indian limited-overs openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The duo started batting together at the top of the order from the 2013 Champions Trophy and have gone on to become one of the finest white-ball opening partnerships in the world.

"We know Shikhar plays very freely. He gives time to Rohit Sharma. We all know how Rohit Sharma is able to change gears very quickly, but he takes time early on," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected'.

Pacing innings is the key: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan also believes that one of the main reasons why the pair of Dhawan and Rohit have been able to dominate bowling attacks all over the world is because of the nature in which they go about pacing an innings.

Shikhar Dhawan tries to give India a flying start while Rohit Sharma takes his time to get his eye in.

Once Rohit Sharma has settled, the strike-rate of the partnership increases exponentially and at their best there is no stopping the duo. With 16 century stands between them, they are just behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who have 21 century opening stands between them.

"In cricket you need someone at the other end to understand your strengths and weaknesses. Shikhar understands when Rohit Sharma needs time, for at least the few overs to get himself going. So, he used to take the charge and I think that's what makes him successful. And as soon as the spinners came and Rohit Sharma got settled, he took all the pressure away from Shikhar Dhawan, so that's why the whole camaraderie really, really went on well for Team India for so many years," Irfan Pathan asserted.