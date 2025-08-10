Not age, form and fitness must decide if Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play 2027 ODI World Cup

Over the last few days, some reports that have emerged over the uncertainty around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's international future. Both players retired from T20Is after Team India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the United States and West Indies. They also quit the Test format ahead of India's tour of England, which concluded recently.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is now willing to look beyond stalwarts Kohli and Rohit in ODIs as well, keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind. The report further added that India's white-ball tour of Australia in October could mark the end of the international careers of the two batting superstars.

The report, citing BCCI sources, claimed that if Kohli and Rohit wish to extend their one-day careers beyond the Australia series, they will have to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December. Team management sources also told the newspaper that Kohli and Rohit do not fit in their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma must be given a fair chance to stake their claim for World Cup berth

If Rohit and Kohli are satisfied with their amazing achievements in international cricket, they would most likely call it quits after the tour of Australia, and allow the next generation to take over. However, if either of the two or both believe that they are good enough to keep playing and represent India in the next ODI World Cup, they must be given a fair chance to prove their case. They have earned that right.

Rohit is currently 38 and will be 40 at the time of the 2027 World Cup. As for Kohli, he is currently 36 and will be 38 when the next one-day World Cup is held. On paper, the likelihood of both the cricketers featuring in the ICC event appears wafer-thin. However, it would be wrong to rule them out only on the basis of age.

If they perform well during the three-match ODI series in Australia and want to keep playing, they should be chosen for future events as well. Of course, on their part, Rohit and Kohli must also play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts in December. It won't be easy for the two legends to go back to domestic cricket to stake their claim. But if they have the desire, they should definitely give it a try.

Rohit, Kohli to meet similar fate to Shikhar Dhawan?

Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rohit Sharma (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Being only a one-format player is a massive challenge in international cricket these days. And more than form, fitness or the age factor, this could be the biggest hindrance in the path of Kohli and Rohit, assuming they are still keen on playing the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The Men in Blue last played a one-day match on March 9, which was the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Their next assignment in the format is the three-match series in Australia, which will be played from October 19 to October 25. Playing only one format would mean making limited appearances for the country, making it difficult to gauge their form.

Rohit and Kohli will have to keep training hard in the interim and find a way to maintain their fitness as well when away from the international scene. This is something easier said than done, even if we are talking about two of the giants of Indian cricket. Given the uncertainty around their place in the team and the constant chatter around their future, Rohit and Kohli might just say 'enough'.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average HS SR 100s 50s Virat Kohli 302 290 14,181 57.88 183 93.34 51 74 Rohit Sharma 273 265 11,168 48.76 264 92.80 32 58

(Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI batting stats)

One of the star duo's former teammates Shikhar Dhawan also went through a similar phase during the fag end of his international career. Of course, unlike Rohit and Kohli, he was dropped from the T20I and Test team, but the left-hander kept playing the one-day format. Despite a decent 2022 season, in which he scored six half-centuries, Dhawan was overlooked for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Coming back to Rohit and Kohli, they have two simple options. Either they hang up their boots after the Australia series or go back to the domestic grind and score enough runs to keep the selectors interested. Irrespective of the choice they make, their legacy would remain unaffected for Ro-Ko have nothing left to prove.

