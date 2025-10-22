Rohit Sharma vs Matthew Hayden - comparing their stats after 161 ODIs amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma is set to return to action on Thursday, October 23, as Shubman Gill’s side faces Australia in the second game of the three-match ODI series. The contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
The opening batter didn’t have the best of outings in the series opener, managing just eight runs off 14 balls. The visitors also endured a disappointing start, going down by seven wickets under the DLS method. The Men in Blue will now be keen to bounce back in the second ODI, with Rohit expected to set the tone at the top of the order.
The 38-year-old has featured in 274 ODIs for India, amassing 11,176 runs, which is the fourth-highest tally for the country. As Rohit continues to add to his illustrious career, here is a look at how his numbers after 161 ODIs compare with those of former Australian opener Matthew Hayden.
Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and Matthew Hayden after 161 ODIs
#1 Most runs
Former India skipper Rohit Sharma has appeared in 274 ODIs for India, scoring 11,176 runs in 266 innings. The right-handed batter has an average of 48.59 and a strike rate of 92.76, including 58 fifties and 32 centuries. Interestingly, in his first 161 ODIs, the Mumbai batter amassed 5,617 runs.
On the other hand, Matthew Hayden featured in 161 ODIs for Australia between 1993 and 2008, scoring 6,133 runs across 155 innings.
#2 Average and Strike rate
During his first 161 ODIs, Rohit Sharma averaged 43.21 with a strike rate of 84.72. In this period, he recorded 32 fifties and 12 centuries. His highest score of 264 off 173 balls, which is the highest individual score in ODI history, came against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
In contrast, in his 161-ODI career, Matthew Hayden averaged 43.80 with a strike rate of 78.96. The southpaw registered 36 fifties and 10 centuries, with his best score of 181 not out off 166 balls coming against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton in 2007.
#3 Runs in a winning cause
Out of Rohit Sharma’s first 161 ODIs, India emerged victorious on 91 occasions. In these matches, the right-handed batter scored 3,436 runs in 87 innings at an average of 39.51 and a strike rate of 85.67, including 20 fifties and seven centuries.
Meanwhile, during his 161-ODI career, Matthew Hayden was on the winning side in 119 games for Australia. In these outings, he scored 4,551 runs in 114 innings at an average of 44.62 with a strike rate of 78.53, registering 27 fifties and eight centuries.
